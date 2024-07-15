Disney CEO Bob Iger Issues Statement of Condolences to Donald Trump and Other Victims of Assassination Attempt

After the assassination attempt against former United States President Donald Trump on Saturday, Disney CEO Bob Iger took to his personal Instagram account to express condolences to Trump and the other attendees of his rally who were affected by the incident.

What’s happening:

Yesterday Bob Iger, the current CEO of The Walt Disney Company, posted a message of condolences to those affected by the assassination attempt against Donald Trump at his rally on Saturday.

The message was shared to Iger’s recently created personal Instagram account.

The assassination attempt took place near Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, July 13th. Trump suffered a minor injury to his ear but was not otherwise harmed.

In his statement on Sunday, Iger also paid tribute to the spectator who was killed in the attack and the other victims who were injured.

What they’re saying:

Robert Iger (via Instagram): “We are all thankful that President Trump was not severely injured, and I wish him a speedy recovery. I offer my most heartfelt condolences to the family of Corey Comperatore and I am praying for the other victims of this unconscionable shooting. As a nation, we must all unite in condemnation of political violence.”

