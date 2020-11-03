Laughing Place Presents: “Kickoff to Christmas” 2020

Happy November everyone! We’ve survived Halloween, next up is Thanksgiving, followed soon after by Christmas! Freeform is counting down the days until they can devote the whole month of December to celebrating the big winter holiday. As Kickoff to Christmas airs on the network, we’ll be sharing seasonal articles each day that focus on merchandise, Disney Parks experiences, decorations, food and more!

November 3, 2020: shopDisney Top 15 Holiday Toys

With the winter celebrations fast approaching, now’s the best time to start shopping for the little ones on your gift list. To help fans plan magical presents, shopDisney and Disney store have announced their 2020 Top 15 Holiday Toy list!

November 2, 2020: Holiday Merchandise Now Available at World of Disney at Disney Springs

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas over at Walt Disney World. We stopped by World of Disney at Disney Springs to see all of the new holiday decor and merchandise.

November 1, 2020: Jingle Cruise Makes a Surprise Return at Magic Kingdom

It’s back! Overnight, the “World Famous” Jungle Cruise transformed into the holiest and jolliest of exotic destinations, the Jingle Cruise. Jeremiah Good was there to capture all of the fun the attraction has to offer this holiday season.