“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for November 5th

Barely Necessities Episode 194 – November 5, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

New Military-Inspired Collection Arrives at U.S. Disney Parks for National Veterans and Military Families Month

November marks National Veterans and Military Families Month, and as part of Disney’s long-standing admiration for military service, a new military-inspired collection has arrived at select locations in both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort.

Shoe Palace Unveils "Toy Story" Apparel Capsule Collection

Following their recent Coco collection, Shoe Palace has unveiled their new Toy Story capsule collection of streetwear featuring Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the toy box.

Photos: Merry Merchandise Arrives at World of Disney Ahead of Holiday Season at Walt Disney World

Holiday Season at the Walt Disney World Resort officially starts Tuesday, November 12th, but fans wanting to commemorate the most wonderful time of year at the most magical place on earth can get a headstart on their seasonal shopping.

Celebrate your Disney Memories with Customizable Products from Shutterfly

Disney fans looking to celebrate their Disney vacations can create custom photo albums, children’s board books, and calendars with Shutterfly. Guests can create their own personal products decorated with characters such as Mickey and Minnie, The Fab Five, Disney Princesses, and Winnie the Pooh.

Disney Eats Snack Collection – Gingerbread

Iconic Parks Snacks have been given a fashionable twist and a dash of Disney magic for a craveable apparel and accessory collection only Disney could dream up! November’s theme is Gingerbread and guests can spice up their wardrobe with holiday-inspired looks.

Celebrate Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary with New Menu Items and Merchandise at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

Universal CityWalk Hollywood is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty with a selection of scrumptious new menu items at the new Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe, plus new merchandise at the neighboring Sanrio Smile Shop.

Starbucks x “Wicked” Discovery Series Launching Exclusively at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood

Rejoicify! As Universal Destinations and Experiences continue to plug the highly anticipated release of Wicked on November 22nd, an exclusive new Starbucks collection is set to debut. The Starbucks x Wicked Discovery Series Mugs will arrive exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, starting November 7th.

OreoID Shares New Customizable Mickey & Friends Cookies

Oreo’s online customization tool, OreoID, has introduced a collaboration with Disney for special packs of their classic cookie. Users can select either pre-chosen Disney characters and designs or incorporate their own photos and celebrations onto the cookies.

Disney and Toys for Tots Team Up for the Ultimate Toy Drive

Originally collaborating in 1947, The Walt Disney Company and Toys for Tots have a long standing tradition of bringing joy to those less fortunate every holiday season.This year is no different as Disney has, once again, announced their Ultimate Toy Drive and guests can make a monetary donation online or pick out a specific toy for a child directly from Disney Store’s website.

Ren Character Lightsaber and Helmet from "Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren" Coming to Galaxy's Edge, Disney Store

Star Wars author Charles Soule has teased the arrival a new lightsaber hilt– plus an extremely cool new helmet– both tied to the publishing side of the Star Wars universe, coming soon exclusively to these Galaxy’s Edge and Disney Store. The new collectible are inspired by the character of Ren from Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren comic-book miniseries, among other appearances.

Add to Your Shopping List

Embrace the Spirit of Adventure with a Wave of New "Moana 2" Merchandise

Moana 2, the highly anticipated sequel to 2016’s Moana, sails into theaters later this month. As the tides of excitement begin to rise, Good Morning America and Disney Parks Blog have you covered with new merchandise celebrating the Disney Animation Studios film.

A New Surprise Each Day With This Mickey's Christmas Carol 24-Day Advent Calendar Mystery Pin Set at Disney Store

This limited edition countdown calendar set features 24 cloisonné pins depicting the classic characters from Mickey's Christmas Carol. This limited edition collectible features character pins artistically set against a snowy window backdrop with translucent panes.

31 Days of Drops: Disney Munchlings Deliciously Disney Series

Disney Store recently wrapped up their 31 Days of Drops with tons of new products arriving daily. Among the reveals was the Disney Munchlings Deliciously Disney Series that featured our favorite characters reimagined as delicious foodie snacks!

Photos: The Mickey and Minnie Wedding Ears from Vera Wang Arrive at Disney Springs

Last week, Vera Wang released a new set of high end Mickey and Minnie Ears perfect for a walk down the aisle. Now, guests visiting Disney Springs can say “I Do” to the new accessories at The Disney Dress Shop.

Photos: Hanukkah Merchandise Arrives at the Magic Kingdom

With just a week and half until Holidays at Disney World officially kicks off, new Hanukkah Merchandise has arrived at the Magic Kingdom. The Emporium at Walt Disney World’s first park has launched several new pieces of merchandise in celebration of Hanukkah.

Regal Robot Introduces New Indiana Jones Belloq Staff Prop Replicas

Regal Robot has announced the release of new Indiana Jones Belloq Staff Prop Replicas that will be available on November 12, 2024. The detiled replica of Belloq’s Ceremonial Staff from The Raiders of the Lost Ark is part of Regal Robot's Archive Collection.

RSVLTS Star Wars Collection Inspired by "The Empire Strikes Back"

Have you ever wanted to golf your way across the galaxy? While that might not be possible yet, you can bring the galaxy to your game courtesy of RSVLTS! Their latest round of Star Wars inspired attire and accessories is here and this time The Empire Strikes Back is taking the spotlight.

Exclusive Reveal – Anakin Skywalker (Jedi Apprentice) Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Disney Store

Today, Laughing Place has been invited to exclusively reveal a new individual Legacy Lightsaber coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Disney Store: the Anakin Skywalker (Jedi Apprentice) Legacy Lightsaber hilt, which was previously only available as part of “The Chosen One” three-pack boxed set.

