Disney Store Rings in 2025 with Free Shipping New Year’s Deal

Disney Store is ringing in the new year with free shipping on all orders placed on January 1st.
What’s Happening:
- Cheers to 2025! Bring some magic home with Disney Store’s free shipping offer for the new year.
- All orders placed today can ship free when you apply the code “FREESHIP” during checkout.
- This includes new 2025 dated items like pins, mugs, ornaments, and plush.
- Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, with Valentine’s Day-themed plushies making the perfect gift for the Disney fan in your life.
- Polka Dot Day is also coming up on January 21st, with Minnie Mouse styles available to celebrate.
- You can support Laughing Place through your Disney Store purchases by shopping through our links. Click here to shop.
