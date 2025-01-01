Disney Store Rings in 2025 with Free Shipping New Year’s Deal

by |
Tags: , ,

Disney Store is ringing in the new year with free shipping on all orders placed on January 1st.

(Disney)
(Disney)

What’s Happening:

  • Cheers to 2025! Bring some magic home with Disney Store’s free shipping offer for the new year.
  • All orders placed today can ship free when you apply the code “FREESHIP” during checkout.
  • This includes new 2025 dated items like pins, mugs, ornaments, and plush.
  • Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, with Valentine’s Day-themed plushies making the perfect gift for the Disney fan in your life.
  • Polka Dot Day is also coming up on January 21st, with Minnie Mouse styles available to celebrate.
  • You can support Laughing Place through your Disney Store purchases by shopping through our links. Click here to shop.

Recent Disney Store Updates:

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Alex Reif
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).
View all articles by Alex Reif