“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for August 13th

Barely Necessities Episode 183 – August 13, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection – Pineapple Swirl

Experiment 626 is back for another round of Disney merchandise fun and this time he’ll be bringing his signature charm and a craving for Disney delicacies to a unique 12-part series This month’s theme is Pineapple Swirl!

Disney Eats Snack Collection – Pineapple Swirl

Iconic Parks Snacks have been given a fashionable twist and a dash of Disney magic for a craveable apparel and accessory collection only Disney could dream up! August’s theme is Pineapple Swirl to add a sweet tangy punch to your wardrobe!

"The Princess and the Frog" Group Costume Ideas

If you want to dress your best for Trick or Treating and costume parties, you have to check out the licensed Disney exclusives at HalloweenCostumes.com. New looks inspired by The Princess and the Frog have arrived and with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure now open at Walt Disney World (and soon at Disneyland) this is the perfect time to plan a group costume featuring some of the film’s most beloved characters.

RSVLTS Is Ghosting Us…With Their Scream-Worthy Disney Spooky Classics Collection

We’re halfway through summer but there’s only one thing on our minds: Halloween! Nobody does the season better than Disney and this year our favorite fashion brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is embracing the spirited holiday with the Spooky Classics Collection inspired by Disney short films. Seriously folks, it’s a real scream!

Apparel, Shoes, Surfboards and More – Marvel and Kith Celebrate Marvel Villains in New 85th Anniversary Collection

In celebration of the comic company’s upcoming anniversary, the fashion brand has created an extensive collection of apparel, accessories, collectibles and more all featuring the iconic Marvel villains.

Exclusive Reveal: Darth Maul Returns to Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series for "The Phantom Menace" 25th Anniversary

Fresh off the character’s availability at San Diego Comic-Con as a Hasbro exclusive with his Sith Speeder, the iconic villain Darth Maul is returning to the popular toy company’s Star Wars: The Black Series line as an individual action figure based on his appearance in Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

D23 Round Up: All New Merchandise Collections Available at Disney Store

We survived another epic Disney weekend, and now the real fun begins: shopping! D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event was magical, mysterious, and exceedingly fun and it also revealed a plethora of all new merchandise. We’ve rounded up all of the new reveals so you don’t miss out on any of the exciting drops that surfaced today at Disney Store.

Add to Your Shopping List

The Spooky Season is Here With New Pins at Disney Store

Pin collectors will love these new releases featuring some popular Halloween themed movies and some of your favorite Disney characters at Disney Store.

D23 2024 Mystery Box – Find Out What's Inside

As D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event came to a close, our friends from Disney Style invited LP to receive a big box of magic. Inside were many goodies that represented different items from the event. Join Alex as he unpacks the magic that was inside!

"Come, We Fly!" – Disney Store Unveils "Hocus Pocus" Collection, Available Now

Disney Store has unveiled a brand new, wickedly stylish Hocus Pocus collection that celebrates the beloved Sanderson Sisters and the charm of film. Additionally, Disney+ subscribers will have exclusive early-access to a few items before they’re made available to the general public.

"What's This?" New Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" LEGO Set

This new set features connectible models of three iconic locations from The Nightmare Before Christmas: Spiral Hill, Jack Skellington’s house, and the Halloween Town Hall. And don’t worry, there are plenty of minifigures to populate the town including Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero the dog, a brick-built The Mayor figure with two faces and more.

Heroes and Villains Figurines by Stacey Aoyama at Disney Store

If you didn’t get a chance to attend D23: The Ultimate Fan Event, you can still have a wonderful experience at home with the exciting lineup of merchandise that debuted at the show. Disney Store is bringing the best items to fans including an assortment of figurines designed by Stacey Aoyama that pairs a dastardly villain with an iconic hero.

Disney Munchlings Baked Treats Remix, Standalone Steamboat Willie Plush

Just last week, Disney Store sunk its teeth into some Terrifying Treats in the form of Disney Munchlings, now they’re back with a series that’s just as delectable: Baked Treats Remix! Favorite micro plush characters including Marie, Baymax, and Stitch are back in the bakery for this scented remix collection that’s all about sweet, sugary goodness you’ll want to gobble up…but please don’t!

New Disney Lacers Collection Marches Into Disney Store

If you want your Disney kicks in small doses, you’re going to love the new Disney Lacers! This series of miniature high top shoes is a fun way to dip your toes into the collecting sphere and embrace all elements of Disney through fun designs and colorful styles that are as vibrant as the characters presented

Interview: "Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade – Fashionably Late" Doll Designers J Fuchs and Steve Thompson

The Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade – Fashionably Late doll line debuted this weekend at D23 and our very own Alex had the opportunity to interview the Disney Artists behind this new collection, J Fuchs and Steve Thompson. The duo share some insights into this latest release that includes Gaston, Mother Gothel, Alice, Queen of Hearts and more.

Get a Super Start on Back-to-School Shopping with Marvel

Start off a super school year with supplies featuring your favorite Marvel characters. Whether you are packing a lunch or taking notes, Marvel has shared several must have back-to-school items.

Interview: Alex Riegert-Waters on the D23 Star Wars Dark Side Collection

Last week, Disney lovers the whole world over gathered in Anaheim, California for the epic 3-day D23 event. Some of the highlights of this year’s experience are new merchandise collections like D23 Star Wars: Dark Side Collection by Alex Riegert-Waters. Our team had a chance to interview Alex about the design, inspiration, and what it's like to be at D23.

