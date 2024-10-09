Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 191 – October 8, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney Dress Shop Delivers a Charming Fairy Godmother-Inspired Look

The magic is abundant in the Disney Dress Shop selections at Disney Store, so it’s fitting that one of the most beloved magic users would be the inspiration behind the latest dress. Disney is spotlighting the Fairy Godmother from Cinderella with their newest offering, all that’s left for you to do is get a magic wand!

31 Days of Drops: Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Light-Up Decor

Halloween is fast approaching and Disney Store wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Drops all throughout October. Today guests can shop the truly sweet and stylish Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Light-Up Decor. This large glowing candy cane inspired piece will bring merriment to your home or yard.

Festive Holiday Merchandise Appears On The Shelves of Walt Disney World

Don’t worry, we double-checked our calendars too. I guess you can say we checked them twice, as it’s not even Halloween yet, and a full barrage of Christmas and holiday merchandise has arrived on the shelves at the Walt Disney World Resort.

31 Days of Drops: Mickey Mouse Icon Quilted Iridescent Collection

Are you ready for Halloween fun all month long? Spooky season is finally here and fortunately for us, Disney Store isn’t interested in tricks, but they do want to dish out some treats! Today guests can browse the new Mickey Mouse Icon Quilted Iridescent collection that’s a dreamy addition to your winter wardrobe.

Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection – Churro

Experiment 626 is back for another round of Disney merchandise fun and this time he’ll be bringing his signature charm and a craving for Disney delicacies to a unique series. Each launch offers a new Stitch snack plush and collectible pin. This month’s theme is Churro!

New Disney Spa Collection Available to Purchase at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

New Disney Spa Collection branded products have arrived at Curiouser Clothiers in Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. This marks the first Disney branded body products to be sold since former partner H2O+ closed down in 2022.

Sideshow Unveils New Beast Premium Format Figure

Hank McCoy, the genius scientist, scholar, and X-Men has been crafted into a brand new collectible figure from Sideshow. Designed in collaboration with Marvel, the new and meticulously detailed 26.25 inch tall figure features the X-Men character in his ‘90s-era black and gold uniform complete with gold half-moon reading glasses.

Product Review: RSVLTS’ Star Wars Character Golf Club Covers Are Perfect for Teeing Off to A Galaxy Far, Far Away

Mike C. was recently sent two Star Wars-themed golf club covers to check out from our friends at the popular apparel company RSVLTS. Unfortunately he’s not much of a golfer, but his mom definitely is, so he mailed them to her in South Carolina and she was able to make great use of them.

Add to Your Shopping List

Celebrate the Holidays Early With New Festive Pins Available at Disney Store

If you are a pin collector, you will want to check out new holiday pins now available at Disney Store. This includes a limited edition Disney Winter Gnomes Holiday Pin Set and Chip 'n Dale Christmas Countdown 2024 Mini Jumbo Pin.

Disney Designer Dolls Midnight Masquerade: Fashionably Late Collection – Disney Store

For the past six years, Disney Store’s popular Disney Designer Doll collection has been bringing fans an enchanting array of Disney Princesses and Villains in their Midnight Masquerade series. In the past the collection focused on Princesses (across two stunning waves) and then villains as the dastardly devils got their turn in the spotlight. Now this addition to the series features both!

Disney Eats Snack Collection – Churro

Disney Store is taking fans on a tasty journey through their favorite Mickey shaped foods and Disney Parks treats with a delicious assortment of themed apparel, accessories, and home decor. The Disney Eats Snacks Collection might not satisfy your sweet tooth, but it’ll have your mouth watering as you dream of your next Disney vacation. This month’s theme? Churro.

Disneyland Paris to Release First Jumbo Attraction Key Featuring Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant

Disneyland Paris has long been releasing collectable attraction keys celebrating some of their most popular attractions and icons, but the latest addition is the biggest yet – a jumbo attraction key!

"Fantasia" x Pleasing Collection Waltzes Into Disney Store

Fans have been dazzled by Disney’s latest collaboration that mashes up the enchanting vignettes of Fantasia with the fashions of Harry Styles’ brand Pleasing. While Pleasing hosted pop up events last week to launch the collection, today guests can shop their favorite looks at Disney Store.

HONŌ Studio Reveals New Wolverine (Unmasked) 1/6 Scale Action Figure

HONŌ Studio has unveiled a brand new Wolverine (Unmasked) 1/6 Scale Action Figure. Perfect for any Marvel fans collection, this new figure features the mutants signature vibrant yellow and metallic blue costume.

"Agatha All Along" Vinyl Now Available For Preorder at Disney Music Emporium

Disney Music Emporium has released preorders for an all new Agatha All Along vinyl. The new Marvel series features music from Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The pair is best known for the powerhouse hit “Let it Go” from Frozen.

Regal Robot Reveals First-Look Images of Limited-Edition Gamorrean Guard Axe Prop Replica from "Return of the Jedi"

Back at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 this past summer, our friends at Regal Robot teased their upcoming prop replica of the Gamorrean Guard axe from Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. And now the company has revealed detailed images of the Limited-Edition item, which will go up for sale next week.

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Tricia Kennedy, Luke Manning, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up.*

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!