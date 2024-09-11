“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for September 10th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 187 – September 10, 2024

Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection – Candy Apple

Experiment 626 is back for another round of Disney merchandise fun and this time he’ll be bringing his signature charm and a craving for Disney delicacies to a unique 12-part series. The playful assortment features snackable spins on your favorite indestructible and completely irresistible alien. Each launch offers a new Stitch snack plush and collectible pin. This month’s theme is Candy Apple!

BoxLunch Launches New Collection Inspired by "Bluey"

BoxLunch has launched a brand new line of accessories and apparel celebrating the feel-good family sensation Bluey. In collaboration with BBC Studios, the retailer has curated apparel and accessories for both kids and adults.

First Arrivals of Christmas, Holiday Merchandise at Disney Store

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…and it’s still so many months away! But who cares what the calendar says? In our hearts and over at Disney Store, it’s time to embrace the spirit of Christmas. Fans can get ready for their winter celebrations right now with a “Holiday Headstart” for seasonal merchandise.

Exclusive Look: Loungefly Mickey and Friends Winter Wonderland Collection

When Loungefly dreams up their stylish Disney collections, they don’t shy away from playful and fun. This winter they are embracing all the joys of a snow day as featured in a delightful series that spans mini backpacks, wallets, totes, and yes, Stitch Shoppe apparel too!

Photos: Take A Look At Some Of The Frightfully Festive Merchandise At Howl-O-Scream Orlando

Last week marked the beginning of the fan-favorite halloween haunt event, returning for its fourth year at SeaWorld, Howl-O-Scream Orlando. While fans show up for the terrifying and fright filled haunted houses, they might also leave with some frightfully festive goodies.

Pixar's Luxo Jr. Announced As Newest LEGO Ideas Approved Set

LEGO has announced that an official Luxo Jr. set will be heading to shelves across the globe. As part of the LEGO Ideas fan platform, the company accepts pitches for real-life LEGO sets and one of the winning concepts is based on the Pixar icons.

Photos: Create Your Own Headbands Arrive at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Visitors to Disney’s Hollywood Studios can now head over to Reel Vogue on Sunset Blvd. to make their own Disney character headbands. The popular offering that has been available at Disney Springs since July has now made its way over to Walt Disney World’s third gate

Sideshow Captures The Rage of Marvel's Hulk With New Premium Format Figure

Sideshow is releasing a new Premium Format figure that will bring the power and rage of Marvel’s Hulk into your home or office with a new, imposing, over two foot tall figure featuring Bruce Banner’s alter ego.

RSVLTS Gets Spooky with Halloween-Inspired Star Wars Collection

Fan favorite fashion brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is truly enjoying the spooky season and their latest drops have been a real scream. Now they’re heading back to the galaxy far, far away with a new collection of Star Wars gear tha also embraces Halloween. The assortment includes the classic Kunuflex button downs, Breakfast Balls All-Day Polos, a bandana, tee, Dad hat and golf covers.

Photos/Videos: Disney Family Kicks Off Disney Princess – Create Your World Campaign with Disney Legends and a Merchandise Showcase

Disney fans of all ages are encouraged to make their world a better place through the new Disney Princess – Create Your World campaign. To celebrate the kickoff of the new campaign, Disney Family hosted a post-D23 showcase at the Disneyland Resort earlier this month. And what better time to share it with you than during World Princess Week?

Disney Eats Snack Collection – Candy Apple

Iconic Parks Snacks have been given a fashionable twist and a dash of Disney magic for a craveable apparel and accessory collection only Disney could dream up! September’s theme is Candy Apple which brings some sweetness and fruity flair to your wardrobe.

New/Favorite Loungefly

Mickey Mouse Light-Up Glow Pumpkins Now in Mini Size

The Halloween season has just started and Disney Store is about to debut its third version of their Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Glow Pumpkins. This time they’re embracing things on a much smaller scale with two new mini lanterns that will bring the perfect amount of glow to your home decor.

Photos: Oogie Boogie Bash 2024 Event-Exclusive Merchandise

While a night at Oogie Boogie Bash at the Disneyland Resort offers a wide variety of villainous experiences, the event merchandise leans heavily into its namesake in 2024. Tonight is the first night of the event, and we’ve got an up-close look at how Guests can commemorate their visit.

¡Ay Caramba! Dooney & Bourke Has a The Three Caballeros Collection

Dooney & Bourke are commemorating the second half of the year by hosting a fiesta with Disney’s own Three Caballeros! Donald Duck, José, and Panchito are the stars of a new collection of brightly colored accessories that will put in a song in your heart and make you anxious to visit Walt Disney World with two of your besties.

New Mickey Mouse Nike Styles Arrive at Disney Store

Whether you’re heading out to the green for the end of the season, planning to golf on your next sunny vacation, or just want to look stylin’ in a classy polo shirt, you’ll want to pick up the latest Disney Nike designs. Mickey Mouse’s iconic face and ears are featured on the newest shirts that just arrived at Disney Store.

Hasbro Pulse Con Returns This Friday, September 13th with Star Wars, Marvel Announcements, Exclusives, and More

This coming Friday, September 13th will see the return of Hasbro Pulse Con, the virtual event that features announcements, reveals, and product exclusives from the popular toy company Hasbro. Two of the biggest Disney-related licenses from the manufacturer are Star Wars and Marvel.

Photos: Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Event Merchandise at Universal Studios Hollywood

Halloween Horror Nights has already kicked off for the year in Orlando, but Hollywood is also getting ready for the debut of the event on September 5th. As such, a variety of merchandise has arrived featuring logo merchandise, the beloved Lil’ Boo, Ghostbusters and more!

Photos: New Merchandise and Food Heading to Busch Gardens Tampa's Howl-O-Scream

Busch Gardens is preparing for another year of fun frights and horrifying nights at their annual Howl-O-Scream event. We recently had the opportunity to preview the new merchandise and food items that will fill the park for this particularly spooky time of year.

