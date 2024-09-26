“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for September 24th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 189 – September 24, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney & Columbia Announce New Mickey's Outdoor Club Collection

Through fleece, rainwear, and accessories, the new Mickey’s Outdoor Club Collection from Columbia is set to bring the magic of Disney into the beauty of nature with a line set to withstand any bout of weather.

Photos: Tokyo Disney Resort Releases 20000 Leagues Under The Sea Anniversary Merchandise Collection

Tokyo DisneySea has released a collection of merchandise celebrating the 23rd anniversary of their 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea attraction. As Tokyo Disney Resort is prone to do, the collection runs the gamut from tried-and-true apparel to unique collectibles.

Limited Edition Haunted Mansion Glassware from Arribas Brothers Now Available for Preorder

Guests visiting Walt Disney World have the ability to bring the ghosts of Haunted Mansion home with them in a brand new glassware set. The new casket-enclosed collectible glasses from Arribas Brothers feature engraved designs of some of the classic attraction's most morbidly marvelous characters.

Disney Designer Dolls Midnight Masquerade: Fashionably Late Collection – Disney Store

For the past six years, Disney Store’s popular Disney Designer Doll collection has been bringing fans an enchanting array of Disney Princesses and Villains in their Midnight Masquerade series. In the past the collection focused on Princesses (across two stunning waves) and then villains as the dastardly devils got their turn in the spotlight. Now this addition to the series features both!

Winnie the Pooh Collection Bomber Jacket at Disney Store

Fall is officially here and it’s it time for Disney fans to visit the woods! By that we mean the Hundred Acre Woods! Winnie the Pooh and friends are back at Disney Store on a new assortment of apparel styles for adults and kids that feature the smiling faces of your favorite characters.

Pleasing and Disney Announce Collaboration And Pop-Up Stores At Disney Locations Around The World

Pleasing, Harry Styles’ beauty and apparel brand, has announced a new collaboration with Disney. Their upcoming Fantasia collection will highlight the beauty and wonderment of the revolutionary animated film. The 30-piece collection will include apparel, accessories, and new nail polish colors that invite the whimsy of the film into the real world.

Disney+ Subscribers Can Be the First to Purchase New “Agatha All Along” Products at Disney Store

Are you a Disney+ subscriber? Do you love all things Marvel and want to get a jump on collectible merchandise? Disney Store has a new items inspired by Agatha All Along that are current only available to D+ subscribers as part of their Early Access program.

RockLove Debuts Enchanted Necklace Collection from "Agatha All Along"

Our friends at RockLove are heading back to Westview, although this time it’s not Wanda Maximoff who’s inspiring them, but rather Agatha Harkness…and her witchy crew!

LEGO Shows Off New Jabba's Sail Barge Ultimate Collector Series Set

Star Wars’ official website has shared new details on their upcoming LEGO Star Wars Jabba’s Sail Barge. For the first time, LEGO fans will have the opportunity to add the iconic Khetanna to their collection.

Add to Your Shopping List

4K/Blu-Ray/DVD Review: Pixar's "Inside Out 2" Comes Home for Families to Make New Core Memories With

Unseating Disney’s Frozen 2 as the highest-grossing animated film of all time, Inside Out 2 lit a spark in the hearts and minds of audiences of all ages at the summer box office. And now, it can come home for families to make new core memories through Sony Pictures Home Entertainment’s home video released.

Photos: New Merchandise Collection Drops For Tokyo Disneyland's "Reach For The Stars"

As Tokyo Disneyland’s newest nighttime show, Reach For The Stars, has just debuted above Cinderella Castle, so has the accompanying merchandise collection.

Photos: Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters Closing at Tokyo Disneyland With Special Merchandise Collection

Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters is closing at Tokyo Disneyland next month and a celebratory merchandise collection has been released in honor of the attraction’s legacy.

New and Favorite Disney Loungefly

If you’re a fan of anything in pop culture, it’s likely that Loungefly has designed a bag, wallet or item of clothing inspired by something you love, and if you're a Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars fan, there’s no shortage of amazing selections for you to shop. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite designs from across the internet.

New and Favorite Disney Funko

For more than two decades, Funko has been reimagining your favorite characters and celebrities as 4-inch tall vinyl figures. Fans cannot get enough of the cute collectibles and with frequent Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars releases, there’s no shortage of fun options to bring home. Whether you love movies, television, theme parks or comics, we're here to bring you some of the most recent and popular Funko collectibles!

Celebrate Searchlight Pictures' 20th Anniversary With New Hiro Clark T-Shirt Collection

Hiro Clark, a luxury clothing brand, has paired with Searchlight Pictures to honor some of the studios’ most impressive films. Napoleon Dynamite, Boys Don’t Cry, and Little Miss Sunshine are just some of the films highlighted as a part of the collection.

New Autumn Set-Up Debuts At Disney Springs PhotoPass Studio

Mickey’s Pumpkin Patch has sprouted out of the ground over at the Disney Springs PhotoPass Studio for the fall season. This new photo opportunity allows guests to celebrate autumn in a delightfully Disney way.

2024 Sketchbook Ornaments at Disney Store

There are plenty of advantages to being early and this year Disney Store is rewarding holiday shoppers with the first wave of 2024 Sketchbook Ornaments! Sure Christmas and the Winter holidays are months away, but when you’re shopping for Disney decor, you can never be too early.

Toy Unboxing / Review: Jedi Bob's Starfighter with Minifigures from "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy"

This week Laughing Place was provided with sample copies of the three LEGO building sets tied into Lucasfilm’s new Disney+ miniseries LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Mike C. reviews the set called Jedi Bob’s Starfighter.

