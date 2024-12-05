Oogie Boogie Bash Returning to the Disneyland Resort in 2025 with More Party Dates

In fact, the first events will take place before Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort even begins!

The extremely popular event Oogie Boogie Bash will not only return to the Disneyland Resort in 2025 but will be available on more nights than ever.

What’s Happening:

This morning, the Disneyland Resort revealed its 2025 calendar of events — which includes the return of Oogie Boogie Bash.

In 2025, the popular Halloween party will be held on 31 event nights.

What’s more, with the first of these events taking place on August 17th, it will actually kick-off before the official start of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort (which is August 22nd).

2025 Oogie Boogie Bash event dates are as follows: August 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28, 31 September 2, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30 October 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 31

With these events still several months away, more details (including ticket on-sales) will be announced at a later date.

