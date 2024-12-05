Oogie Boogie Bash Returning to the Disneyland Resort in 2025 with More Party Dates

The extremely popular event Oogie Boogie Bash will not only return to the Disneyland Resort in 2025 but will be available on more nights than ever.
- This morning, the Disneyland Resort revealed its 2025 calendar of events — which includes the return of Oogie Boogie Bash.
- In 2025, the popular Halloween party will be held on 31 event nights.
- What’s more, with the first of these events taking place on August 17th, it will actually kick-off before the official start of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort (which is August 22nd).
- 2025 Oogie Boogie Bash event dates are as follows:
- August 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28, 31
- September 2, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30
- October 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 31
- With these events still several months away, more details (including ticket on-sales) will be announced at a later date.
- The Disneyland Resort has announced the first details and dates for its 70th anniversary celebration.
- This includes an opening date for the new attraction Walt Disney – A Magical Life.
- As part of the 70th celebration, a new World of Color will debut and two popular parades along with Wondrous Journeys will return.
- The line-up of Disneyland After Dark events for 2025 has been revealed.
- With new Avengers Campus attractions in the works, the Red Car Trolley will close in February.
- Finally, the Resort has also announced return dates for
