“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for August 20th

Barely Necessities Episode 184 – August 20, 2024

Pandora's Newest Charm Is An Everlasting Adventureland Sweet Treat: Pineapple Swirl

As Disney Store continues to delight fans with their monthly Disney Eats collection of treat-inspired apparel, accessories, and home decor, Pandora has decided to join the fun with an all-new charm inspired by a delectable Adventureland treat.

New Disney Jollywood Nights Merchandise Features Ollie as Event Returns for Second Year

The Disney Parks Blog has revealed this year’s Jollywood Nights merchandise collection, which includes apparel, accessories, home décor, collectibles, and a pin — all decorated with festive artwork featuring the jolly gingerbread man, Ollie!

The Nightmare Before Christmas x Squishmallows Full 2024 Squad Revealed

The second Squishmallows release based on Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is now hitting store shelves. Check your local Walgreens, WalMart, and Kohl’s stores if you’re squish hunting for these plushies from Halloween Town.

POP MART Debuts New POP CUBE Collections Featuring Characters From Pixar Films

POP MART, the renowned global designer toy and entertainment brand, is transforming the global blind-box industry with the launch of POP CUBE, a new innovative product line featuring creatively designed characters in the shape of a cube with magnetic capabilities.

Disney Doorables Gives First Look at Disney Adoorbs Dolls Coming this October

Just Play is bringing a new kind of fun to Disney Doorables this October with a new doll line, Disney Adoorbs! It was fitting that they unveiled the line at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event because each character in the collection is a Disney Doorables superfan, having their own favorite sparkly-eyed Disney character that they obsess over.

Let's Rock – RockLove Releases New Xenomorph-Inspired Jewelry

In honor of the debut of Alien: Romulus, RockLove Jewelry has released 5 new products inspired by the franchise’s iconic, otherworldly monster. We’d scream with delight, but you wouldn't hear us!

Photos: Cosmic Rewind Merchandise Features Guardians of the Galaxy In "Other World Showcase"

Fans of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT in Walt Disney World are able to get their earthly hands on some out of this world (showcase) merchandise at the Treasures of Xandar shop just outside of the popular attraction. The new merchandise is retro in look, and keeps in line with the signature humor and vibe from the popular EPCOT attraction.

Remaining LE "Clone Wars" Lightsaber Hilt Sets at Disney Store

Well friends, just because D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is over, doesn’t mean the shopping ends! Following the debut of a super limited edition signed release of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars Lightsaber Hilt Set, Disney Store is bringing the remaining—unsigned—collectibles to fans.

Disney Store Exclusive Hitchhiking Ghosts Watch by Citizen

It’s always time to visit the Haunted Mansion (or similar attraction) at your favorite Disney Park! Citizen has partnered with Disney Store for a new exclusive timepiece inspired by the Haunted Mansion that features the Hitchhiking Ghosts.

RSVLTS Halloween Styles at Disney Store

Oh yes, our buddies at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) are getting in on the Halloween spirit and they’ve got some awesome selections available at Disney Store. If Stitch in costume, the short “Skeleton Dance,” or Monsters University strike your fancy, you’re going to love the new shirt designs that just launched.

Unleash Your Inner Disney Villain With This New Collection by Pandora Jewelry Available at Disney Store

The Disney Villains Collection from Pandora Jewelry is officially here, and it doesn’t disappoint. There's also a specially designed jewelry box to keep your collection safe.

“What's this? What's this?” New Santa Jack Skellington Ear Headband at Disney Store

Disney Store has a new ear headband that is The Nightmare Before Christmas themed. Everyone knows someone who will obsess over this new Santa Jack Skellington Ear Headband.

Photos: Take Home Some Tangible Memories With La Cava Del Tequila Merch At EPCOT

EPCOT fans, especially those over the legal drinking age, are sure to tell you about one of their favorite locations at the park, La Cava Del Tequila inside the park’s Mexico pavilion. Now, fans of the lounge experience can take home some tangible memories (which might be needed) thanks to a line of merchandise celebrating the fan-favorite location.

Mini Merc with the Mouth – Hot Toys Releases Preorders for new Kidpool 1/6 Scale Figure

Hot Toys has announced their brand new Kidpool 1/6 Scale Figure. Joining the ranks of Deadpool, Wolverine, and Ladypool, the highly detailed figure showcases a masked head with 5 pairs of interchangeable eyes.

Photos: Peppa Pig Theme Park Celebrates Peppa's Birthday With Dance Party And Amazon Display

The Peppa Pig Theme Park, part of the Legoland Florida Resort, is hosting a special dance party with an Amazon capsule collection showcase.

Universal Shares A Glimpse Of Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise Debuting Across the Globe

As Halloween Horror Nights begins across the globe at four different Universal resorts (Orlando, Hollywood, Japan, and Singapore), so does the unveiling of new merchandise for the events.

This year’s collection is the largest line-up of apparel, souvenirs, and more the event has ever seen.

