“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for December 17th

Barely Necessities Episode 199 – December 17, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Stoney Clover Lane and Disney Parks Partner on New Collection of Apparel and Accessories

Stoney Clover Lane and Disney Parks are teaming up for a pastel collection that celebrates the worlds of fantasy! This marks the first park-specific collection for Stoney Clover Lane and includes accessories like patches, large bags and more.

Photos: Commemorative 2025 Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World

Each year in December, new dated merchandise commemorating the upcoming year arrives for guests to celebrate their Disney Parks memories. With 2025 just around the corner, Disney’s new 2025 line has officially arrived at retail locations throughout Walt Disney World. The new line features apparel, accessories, souvenirs, autograph books and more highlighting an almost retro 80’s arcade color palette.

Mickey's Toontown Playsets Spotted at MCO, Also Available at Disney Store

Disney Parks fans can enjoy special playsets that look an awful lot like the residential homes of many of our favorite friends as seen in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland. Despite the Disneyland look, these playsets can be found across Walt Disney World at select retail locations, as well as the Walt Disney World store at the Orlando International Airport.

"It's a Party and That's Kind of a Wonderful Thing to Think About": Bob Weis and His Books "Ghost Dog" and "Dream Chasing"

Orlando International Airport and Rock 'Em Socks to Sell MCO Carpet Socks for the First Time

After years of exclusive giveaways on social media, Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Rock ‘Em Socks are finally making the MCO Carpet socks available to purchase.

Photos: Fantastic New Merchandise and Apparel Accompanies the Merry Menagerie’s Return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Perhaps the simplest holiday offering at Walt Disney World, the Merry Menagerie at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is also one of the resort’s most magical. The holiday tradition has returned to the park for another year, alongside some great new merchandise.

Photos: Letter Keychains Return to Walt Disney World

A new, revised collection of letter keychains are popping up across the Walt Disney World Resort featuring updated designs and glitter accents. Bambi, the Evil Queen, Rapunzel, Ariel, Zazu, Elsa and so many other characters make up this wave of the must-have accessories.

Hot Toys She-Hulk Sixth Scale Figure Review

Her show may have been divisive, but She-Hulk’s recently released Hot Toys figure – available in the US via Sideshow – is, to reference her famous cousin, pretty incredible. Eric reviews another awesome and highly detailed character designed especially for the Marvel collector.

Time To Update Your Wish List! Star Wars | RSVLTS Outerwear is the OG Galactic Collection You've Been Looking For

A galaxy of new apparel awaits as RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) launches their latest Star Wars Collection and this time the focus is on outerwear. Among the assortment are Performance Hoodies, a Crewneck Sweatshirt, Bomber Jacket, Classic Hoodie, Flannels and (new to us) Crew Socks.

Mooncat Nail Polish Brand Launches First-Ever Star Wars Collaboration As Part of Gift the Galaxy Holiday Campaign

Mooncat recently launched its very first collaboration with Lucasfilm via a new Star Wars collection inspired by Darth Vader. Fans can get in on the awesome “cat eye” nail trend with the full assortment that includes seven nail lacquers, nail art stickers, and a special-edition Shapeshifter nail file.

Add to Your Shopping List

2025 Arrives with Fun Character Pins In Park and at Disney Store

With the new year comes a new selection of merchandise at the Disney Parks and on DisneyStore.com featuring some of our favorites with the big, bold, 2025. Among hte new offerings are pins, featuring Stitch from Lilo & Stitch, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and even mystery packs that include Dumbo and the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland.

Disney Parks Previews 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Merchandise

Ahead of next month’s Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, Disney Parks have shared a sneak peek at some of the vintage inspired merchandise for the annual tradition. There’s lots to love here like a baseball jersey-style button up, a baseball cap, Minnie ears and yes, a Loungefly backpack.

Photos: New Banshee Accessories and Collectibles Arrive at Pandora's Windtraders Shop

Arguably Disney Parks best themed land, Animal Kingdom’s Pandora: The World of Avatar, has been inviting guests to explore the otherworldly magic of James Cameron’s Avatar since 2017. The land’s star attraction Avatar: Flight of Passage allows guests to be matched with an Avatar before embarking on a journey on the back of an Ikran (Banshee). Exiting out into the Windtraders Shop, guests are invited to visit the Rookery to adopt their own Ikran.

Spot Animals from Home with This New Kilimanjaro Safaris Mug

New mugs are continuing to arrive on store shelves throughout Walt Disney World, including this delightful new mug featuring the animal spotting guide from Kilimanjaro Safaris.

Photos: New Mugs Featuring Classic Disney’s Hollywood Studios Iconography Arrive at Celebrity 5 & 10

Guests can celebrate the iconic Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction with a new mug featuring the establishment’s logo or celebrate the filmmaking roots of Disney’s Hollywood Studios with Mickey Mouse holding a clapboard in front of the park’s logo (forever MGM in our hearts!).

Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders Can Kick-Off 2025 with Special Offers and Fun Items

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can kick off the new year with a number of new perks and benefits in January, including a refillable popcorn bucket!

Personalized Disney Books and Calendars Now Available on Shutterfly

If you are still in search of the perfect holiday gift for your loved ones, check out these personalized Disney gifts available through Shutterfly. You can delight in sharing the memories and showcasing your Disney family fun with these thoughtful, practical, and magical gifts.

Captain America and Red Hulk Featured on the Cover of Empire’s World-Exclusive "Captain America: Brave New World" Issue

Captain America and Red Hulk will be displayed on the cover of Empire’s World-Exclusive Captain America: Brave New World issue, showcasing Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, and others discussing a new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Anakin Skywalker 3-Pack, "Attack of the Clones" 2-Pack Revealed for Final Week of Hasbro's Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy 2024

We’re a week away from Christmas Eve, and that means Hasbro has reached the final week of reveals for Lucasfilm’s 2024 Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy merchandise campaign. Today the popular toy company announced two multipacks representing the prequel era of the Star Wars franchise. Both exciting sets will go up for pre-order tomorrow afternoon.

Hot Toys Announces New Plo Koon 1/6th-Scale Star Wars Collectible Figure, Gives First Look at Lord Starkiller

Hot Toys has announced a new 1/6th-scale Plo Koon collectible figure from the Star Wars prequel trilogy, as well as provided a first look at its Lord Starkiller figure from the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game series via a new Sideshow Collectibles unboxing video.

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Tricia Kennedy, Marshal Knight, Luke Manning, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up.*

