“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for October 15th

Barely Necessities Episode 192 – October 15, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

"Bluey," "Miraculous," and "Donkey Hodie" Costumes Arrive Just in Time for Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, but there’s still time to find the perfect costume for trick-or-treating. There are so many options that it can sometimes feel overwhelming. But with costumes available from three of the most popular kids shows around, there’s something for every child and family member. Today, we’re looking at costume ideas from Bluey, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, and Donkey Hodie.

Photos: Times Square Disney Store Adds a Bit of the Big Apple to Exclusive Merchandise Collection

The Times Square Disney Store in New York City has seen its fair share of changes over the years. (The removal of its own screen, the move from 5th Ave, etc.). Yet, what always remains is a delightful collection of NYC specific merchandise.

Havilah & Co. Candle Cart Opens at Downtown Disney

The brand new candle stand opens as Disneyland’s premiere shopping district continues to expand with new restaurants and shopping opportunities. Located across from World of Disney, Havilah & Co.’s new cart features luxurious scented candles made of 100% natural coconut blend wax.

Embrace the Spirit of Familia with Shoe Palace's New "Coco" Collection

Shoe Palace has officially released their new SP x Coco collection, featuring designs inspired by the popular Pixar film. The collection features 21 different items, including jackets, sweatshirts, T-shirts and sweatpants.

Disney Designer Dolls Midnight Masquerade: Fashionably Late Collection – Disney Store

For the past six years, Disney Store’s popular Disney Designer Doll collection has been bringing fans an enchanting array of Disney Princesses and Villains in their Midnight Masquerade series. In the past the collection focused on Princesses (across two stunning waves) and then villains as the dastardly devils got their turn in the spotlight. Now this addition to the series features both!

Stunning New "Beauty and the Beast" Trinket Box by Arribas Available at Disney Store

Fans of Beauty and the Beast will adore a new arrival at Disney Store. A gorgeous trinket box by Arribas Brothers, has waltzed onto the scene that features shimmering enamel details and 70 embedded crystals. Belle and Beast are showcased with the phrase "Tale as Old as Time" in refined golden lettering.

Harveys Teases New Disney Princesses and Villains Collection Releasing This Week

Harveys has announced on Facebook that they will release a new Disney Princesses and Villains collection this Friday, October 18th. Currently, the brand is showing off their The Little Mermaid and The Princess and the Frog designs.

Hot Toys Moff Gideon – Sideshow Releases First-Look Unboxing Video of "The Mandalorian" Villain's Highly Detailed Figure

Today Sideshow Collectibles released a first-look unboxing video of the new Hot Toys Moff Gideon 1/6th-scale collectible figure from the third season finale of The Mandalorian.

Sensational Seven – Stitch

Sleepy

Lilo & Stitch – Sleepy Stitch T-Shirt

Happy

Just Play Disney Baby Musical Crawling Pal Stitch Plush Toy

Grumpy

Disney Lilo & Stitch Surfboard Tea Infuser | BoxLunch

Dopey

Disney Stitch Claire's Exclusive Bling Keychain | Claire's US

Sneezy

Disney Lilo & Stitch Floral Ohana Hoodie – BoxLunch Exclusive | BoxLunch

Bashful

Disney Baby Lilo & Stitch 4 Piece Cuteeze Gift Set

Doc

USAOPOLY YAHTZEE: Disney Stitch

Add to Your Shopping List

Stitch Vampire Popcorn Bucket Makes Its Way To Walt Disney World

After debuting pretty much everywhere else, the Stitch Vampire Popcorn Bucket is on its way to the Walt Disney World Resort, available exclusively during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Madame Leota Tiki Mug To Debut At Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar

Goblins and Ghoulies of Last Halloween, drink up your spirits in this collectible mug of Tiki! Okay, that didn’t work so well, but check out this new mug coming to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar later this month!

31 Days of Drops Archives

Are you ready for Halloween fun all month long? Spooky season is finally here and fortunately for us, Disney Store isn’t interested in tricks, but they do want to dish out some treats! Guests can get ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, during Disney Store’s 31 Days of Drops taking place all throughout October.

2024 Sketchbook Ornaments at Disney Store

So many fun character inspired styles have debuted this year and we’ve got them all here! Today’s new arrivals include Home Alone, Disney Princesses, along with Marvel and Star Wars.

31 Days of Drops: Disney Vault Plush Collection: Uncle Scrooge

For all of October Disney Store is hosting 31 Days of Drops that feature limited edition items, special discounts on categorized merchandise, and other exciting reveals. Last week gave us the Disney Vault Plush Collection Uncle Scrooge which will certainly be on the shopping lists of DuckTales fans.

Bound into a World of Whimsy with BoxLunch's Winnie the Pooh Collection

If you’ve been anxious to spend some time in the Hundred Acre Wood, look no further than BoxLunch! The pop culture retailer is focusing on friendship and fun through a their latest Winnie the Pooh collection that features a playful series of exclusive styles you won’t find anywhere else.

Review: New Bluey "Hide and Seek" Game Lets Kids Bring the Fun of the Show to Real Life

Bluey just returned with 7 new Minisodes on Disney+, but kids can also take the fun of Bluey’s world away from their screen time. Moose Games offers some fun ways for kids and parents to bring their love of Bluey into everyday playtime through three games.

Disneyland Paris Special Edition of Monopoly Returns to Store Shelves Across the Resort

Visitors to Disneyland Paris can once again get their hands on this unique edition of Monopoly, substituting the regular Monopoly locations with ones from Disneyland Paris. The board is themed to the four main lands of Disneyland Paris – Frontierland, Adventureland, Fantasyland and Discoveryland.

Toy Unboxing / Review: Marvel and Star Wars Beyblade X Battling Tops Include Spider-Man, The Mandalorian, More

Happy International Top Spinning Day! In celebration of the occasion, our friends at the popular toy company Hasbro have sent over four different Marvel and Star Wars-themed two-packs of Beyblade X battling tops, all designed by Takara Tomy with authentic cast-metal parts.

Disney Store Unveils New Star Wars C-3PO Premium Electronic Head Replica

As part of the Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series, Disney Store is presenting an incredibly detailed bust of C-3PO. Fans will revel in the gold glowing eyes, a shimmering metallic finish, and a collection of 20 of the iconic droid's most memorable quotes. Additionally, fans can move a wire-like switch to unlock forbidden Sith secrets.

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Tricia Kennedy, Marshal Knight, Luke Manning, Alex Reif and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up.*

