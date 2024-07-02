“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for July 2nd

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 178 – July 2, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

"Gargoyles," and "DuckTales," Get the Disney Munchlings Treatment for Morning Menu Collection

Oh my gosh! Just when you think the Disney Munchlings micro plush line can’t get any better, Disney turns to childhood cartoons combined with “part of this complete breakfast” essentials for their latest collection! Fans of a certain age will love this adorable assortment that takes inspiration from Disney Afternoon shows like Darkwing Duck, Gargoyles, and DuckTales!

Mark the 50th Anniversary of the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue with New Merchandise at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue with a fantastic new collection of merchandise.

Princess Tiana Goes Art Deco with New Bags from Dooney & Bourke Now Available at Disney Store

It turns out dreams can come true anywhere in the world, even in the Louisiana bayou! Just ask Tiana who not only became a bona fide princess, but also opened her very own restaurant! Disney and Dooney & Bourke are honoring the legendary princess with a stunning new collection of bags.

"Descendants: The Rise of Red" Toys at Disney Store

Disney Channel and Disney+’s popular Descendants series is about to debut its fourth film—The Rise of Red—so naturally, Disney Store is commemorating the occasion with a new merchandise collection!

All New Summer Products Inspired by Disney Junior’s “Ariel”

In celebration of the upcoming series Disney Junior’s Ariel, new products from Just Play and the LEGO Group, feature Ariel, Flounder, Sebastian, and more.

Pixar Styles from Cakeworthy Inspired by “Inside Out” and “Cars” Arrive at Disney Store

Pixar fans can delight in some new arrivals on Disney Store from Cakeworthy, allowing you to rock some styles themed to Cars and Inside Out.

It’s Inevitable You’ll Want This New Infinity Gauntlet Corkcicle Canteen Available at Disney Springs, Disney Store

Marvel fans will want to get their hands on this latest Corkcicle item, depicting the iconic Infinity Gauntlet wielded by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

A New Symbiote Spider-Man Action Figure From Hono Studios Is Ready To Swing Into Your Collection

HONO Studio announced a new Spider-Man (Symbiote Suit) ⅙ scale action figure, inspired by his iconic comic book appearance. The collectible features a black suit with a white logo on both the chest and back, a fabric covered mask and swappable eyes for different expressions.

Disney Store's Star Wars Logo Collection Is Out of This World

We’ll happily do anything to share our love of the galaxy far, far away but mostly we just want to dress in fun styles promoting the Star Wars franchise. Today, Disney Store is presenting their new Star Wars logo collection that features the classic lettering on a variety of apparel and accessories that fans will adore.

LEGO Reveals Multiple New Star Wars Sets for August: C-3PO, Desert Skiff, "Ahsoka" Duel On Peridea, More

One month ahead of the date, the popular toy company LEGO has revealed several new Star Wars building sets due to be released at the beginning of August.

Treat Yourself! Spend $100 and Choose A Free Gift at Disney Store

Did you miss out on Disney Store’s last Free Gift offer? Well good news friends, it’s back! Add some extra magic to your shopping cart while you top off your Summer shopping lists. For a limited time guests can choose a free gift (for themselves or to share!) when spending $100 or more!

New Princess Tiana Ear Headband Features Iconic Look

Princess Tiana has been top of mind lately, mostly because she’s starring in the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attractions coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland this year, but you can celebrate her anytime you want thanks to Disney Store! Today they introduced the latest addition to the “I Am” headwear series that’s inspired by Tiana’s iconic dress. outfit.

New Character Mugs Served Up at Disney Store!

Your wardrobe isn’t the only thing that needs to be refreshed as the seasons change, your cupboards are always ready for a Disney update. Fortunately, Disney Store has everything you need to add some zing to your morning cup of coffee (or tea) with their fun assortment of mugs featuring characters and icons that fans love.

Disney and Balmain Celebrate The 30th Anniversary of “The Lion King” With New Collection Designed By Olivier Rousteing

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of The Lion King and the upcoming release of Mufasa: The Lion King, the Disney x Balmain: The Lion King collection will be available next month. For the limited-edition offering, Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing and his team have created a collection of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories for men and women.

runDisney Unwraps a First Look at 12Ks of Christmas Medals

Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at the medals participants of runDisney’s Virtual 12Ks of Christmas will receive. The series of three 4K races, which encourages participants to engage in a yule jog with friends and family in their local areas, will each have their own medal that doubles as an ornament.

Tokyo Disney Resort Merchandise Now Available Online at Disney Store Japan

For the first time, merchandise from the Tokyo Disney Resort is now available for purchase on the Japanese Disney Store website.

J. Crew and FX's The Bear" Cooked Up A Brand New Clothing Collaboration

The Hollywood Reporter shared a new look into J. Crew’s collaboration with FX’s The Bear. The limited-edition collection is serving up new items inspired by one of the third season’s plot lines, which shows handyman Neil Fak being promoted and his brother Ted taking over as the “fix-it Fak.”

Calm Your Emotions with Cuddly and Collectible "Inside Out 2" Products from Just Play

Riley’s emotions are conquering the world in Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which has already become the highest-grossing film of the year after just two weeks of release. With audiences going back again and again, there’s a lot of demand to bring these new emotions home, and Just Play offers a variety of fun ways to interact with Anxiety, Embarrassment, Envy, and Ennui, in addition to the core emotions from the first film.

Hasbro Reveals Exclusive Star Wars and Marvel Figures For San Diego Comic Con

With Comic-Con 2024 just around the corner, Hasbro has revealed new action figures releasing specifically for the event.

Hasbro Releases More Details for HasLab Star Wars Cantina Project: Dimensions, Accessories, New Pipeline Figure

Several weeks ago, we reported on the latest impressive Star Wars The Vintage Collection campaign from Hasbro’s HasLab crowdfunding platform: the Mos Eisley Cantina from the original Star Wars film, AKA Episode IV: A New Hope. And today the designers behind the project held a presentation in which they revealed some new details about the project.

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Tricia Kennedy, Marshal Knight, Luke Manning, Alex Reif, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up.*

