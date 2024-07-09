“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for July 9th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 179 – July 9, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney Eats Snack Collection – Shaved Ice

Iconic Parks Snacks have been given a fashionable twist and a dash of Disney magic for a craveable apparel and accessory collection only Disney could dream up! July’s theme is Shaved Iced served in a rainbow of colors and flavors.

Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection – Shaved Ice is the Perfect Scoop of Summer

The playful assortment features snackable spins on your favorite indestructible and completely irresistible alien. This month’s theme is shaved ice and includes pins featuring Stitch and Angel each enjoying their own shaved ice treat. As for the plush, the friends are happily indulging in the frozen treat with Stitch taking a licking of his and closing his eyes while he enjoys the moment of pure bliss!

H&M to Launch Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring Kidswear Collection

H&M reimagines the inventive art of Keith Haring with its latest kidswear collection. Drawing on the artist’s signature Disney Mickey Mouse depictions, the collection, comprising clothes, shoes and accessories, features collages and all-over prints in the familiar shades of red, white and black, as well as a light denim blue.

Game Review — "Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition)" is a Fun, Strategy-Filled Game That’s Beginner Friendly

From the publisher that brought us the immensely popular titles Disney Villainous and Disney Lorcana comes a new tabletop roleplay game — Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition). In this game, players can choose one of four heroes and team up to fight off shadows and restore the Realm of Light!

Sarah "Sally" Slater Limited Edition Doll Disney Store

You don’t need to be a Grim, Grinning, Ghost to realize Halloween madness is about to happen. As the season of screams inches ever closer, fans are eagerly planning their decorations and what better way to commemorate the holiday than with a Sarah Slater doll? That’s right Disney Store’s Limited Edition Dolls series is once again embracing the thrill of the Haunted Mansion with a daring collectible you’ll want to display all year long.

Haunted Mansion Starbucks Tumbler at Disney Store

Disney Store is embracing the spooky and celebrating the iconic attraction with new apparel, decor, and accessories including a green and black Starbucks Tumbler that looks just like the uniforms worn by the dearly departed staff…and Disney’s own attraction Cast Members!

2024 Sketchbook Ornaments at Disney Store

There are plenty of advantages to being early and this year Disney Store is rewarding holiday shoppers with the first wave of 2024 Sketchbook Ornaments! Sure Christmas and the Winter holidays are months away, but when you’re shopping for Disney decor, you can never be too early. The next wave of Ornaments have arrived and this assortment includes Haunted Mansion characters, Tinker Bell, Baymax and more!

Hono Studio Reveals Its First Action Figure From the X-Men Series Wolverine

After the wild ride that was X-Men ‘97, Hono Studio is introducing their first action figure themed to mutantkind. Wolverine kicks off the series and includes a figure, a comic cover-style backdrop, and Wolverine’s retractable claws for different postures.

New Helmet From “The Acolyte” Being Released By Hasbro

Now that we know the identity of “The Stranger” on The Acolyte, Hasbro is presenting a replica helmet inspired by the on screen appearance. The release will feature “highly detailed sculpt and padding” and a “one-hour collector display mode” for those who would rather show it off than put it on. Pre-orders are open now!

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

Hallmark Unveils 2024 Dream Book Featuring Disney Designs

Hallmark has unveiled their 2024 Dream Book and we’re pouring over the new selections that include Mickey and Friends, Mary Poppins, Star Wars, the Golden Girls and so much more. This year has dozens of awesome selections to choose from that will be available as early as July 13, 2024.

The Haunted Mansion Trend Collection – Home Essentials

Halloween is far off in the future, but summertime is perfect for telling ghost stories and there’s nothing more ghastly and spirited than the tales surrounding the Haunted Mansion. The 2024 Haunted Mansion Trend Collection has a fashion component as well as a home goods series that features plates, serving dishes, busts and even a dog bed shaped like a Doom Buggy!

Haunted Mansion Trend Collection at Disney Store

Oh friends, the Halloween madness is about to happen and we still have several months until the holiday officially arrives! Disney Store is wasting no time getting fans ready for the spooky season with their newest assortment of Haunted Mansion styles, and many of these goodies are available now!

Dooney & Bourke Tour the Haunted Mansion in New Disney Collection

The beloved attraction is featured on a new Dooney & Bourke tote bag, satchel and wallet in a delightful pattern that embraces the style of hand drawn artwork. The background is white and decorated with black sketches; additionally, black trim and handles accent the overall look and gold hardware adds the finishing touch.

2024-25 Disneyland Resort Calendar Makes Appearance At Retail Locations

The time has arrived! The 2024-25 16 Month Disney Resort calendars have arrived at retail locations throughout the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World too!

Photos: Inside the Remodeled Disney Ever After Store Opens at Disney Springs

The new Disney Ever After store opened at Disney Springs last week, bringing with it the Walt Disney World debut of the popular Create Your Own Headband offering. Let’s take a look around this revamped store.

Photos: New Toy Collections at Disneyland

A collection of “Once Upon A Story” dolls highlights Disney princesses with these transportable play sets. Each features an animal sidekick and accessories alongside the doll itself.

Primark Celebrates Pride Rock in a New "The Lion King" 30th Anniversary Collection

Primark has released a brand new collection of The Lion King themed clothing and accessories. The new line, which is made of recycled and sustainable sourced materials, celebrates the film’s 30th anniversary. Featuring Simba, Nala, Timon, Pumbaa and more, the collection includes womenswear, kidswear, and accessories.

