“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for June 18th

Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 176 – June 18, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo the New Magical Cinderella Vera Bradley Collection Now Available at Disney Store

Fans of Cinderella will love the new Cinderella Vera Bradley collection available at Disney Store. At Disney Store, there are six brand new Cinderella Vera Bradley products featuring totes, backpacks, crossbody bags, zip-ID cases, and travel bags.

Celebrate 30 Years of “The Lion King” with New Squishmallows Collection

Hakuna Matata means no worries because new Squishmallows are here! In celebration of the 30th anniversary of The Lion King, a special collection of Squishmallows are now available to purchase online and in stores from a variety of retailers.

New Winnie the Pooh Styles at Disney Store

Calling all Winne the Pooh fans! The Hundred Acre Wood crew has brought their charm to a new assortment of apparel and housewares at Disney Store.

RSVLTS Introduces Their Epic "A Goofy Movie" Collection

When it comes to animated films, cartoons, and shorts, 90s kids grew up with the best content out there and one of the most iconic offerings was Disney’s Goof Troop and A Goofy Movie. This summer RSVLTS is celebrating the film with a perfectly retro collection fans will be dying to rock.

Photos: Critter Co-Op and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Merchandise at Magic Kingdom

With Tiana’s Bayou Adventure soon to open for all guests at the Magic Kingdom, the Critter Co-Op has debuted a phenomenal selection of merchandise.

D23 Gold Members Can Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror With Exclusive Merch

D23 is introducing some fun new exclusive merchandise for Gold Members to celebrate the anniversary of the classic attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Feel All the Emotions for This New “Inside Out 2″ Merchandise at Disney Store

Disney Store has released new merchandise in honor of Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 hitting theaters on June 14. There is a large variety of items, including shirts, pins, bags, toys, and more.

Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection – Donut

Experiment 626 is back for another round of Disney merchandise fun and this time he’ll be bringing his signature charm and a craving for Disney delicacies to a unique 12-part series of plush and collectible pins. This month’s theme is Donut!

Take A Peek At A New Mini-Bust Featuring Disney's "Gargoyles" From Diamond Select Toys In Our Exclusive First Look

Fans of the long-ended Disney animated series Gargoyles can soon increase their collection with a new resin Mini-Bust featuring a Steel Clan Robot which can soon be preordered from Diamond Select Toys!

Photos: Marvel Collection Debuts at Disney Springs Coca-Cola Store

Coca-Cola’s summer campaign features art from the famous comics and fan-favorite characters adorning apparel and collectible bottles. The collection is available for a limited time at the Disney Springs location.

“The Acolyte” Merchandise Now Available Online at Disney Store for Disney+ Early Access

Disney Store has launched a lineup of early access shirts and a sweater featuring The Acolyte for U.S. Disney+ subscribers. This launch is in celebration of the launch of the newest Star Wars series on Disney+, which debuted its third episode this week.

Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina Revealed as Next Impressive HasLab The Vintage Collection Project from Hasbro

This morning Hasbro finally revealed its next 3 ¾-inch scale Star Wars: The Vintage Collection HasLab project: the Mos Eisley Cantina from the original Star Wars film, also known as Episode IV: A New Hope.

Add to Your Shopping List

Go Crazy This Pin-Tastic Tuesday With Pins Featuring Stitch to Celebrate 626 Day at Disney Store

Pin-Tastic Tuesday is here on Disney Store and every Tuesday they feature the latest pins to add to your collection. Today they are celebrating the upcoming 626 Day with pins featuring Stitch.

Mickey, Donald, and Goofy Enjoy Outdoor Fun on Disney x Columbia Collection

Disney Store and Columbia Sportswear are bringing summer fun to fans with new fashion accessories that are perfect for lakeside adventures or anywhere the great outdoors takes you! Goofy, Donald, and their iconic pal Mickey Mouse are featured on the collection as they too take in the sights and sounds of nature.

Give the Little Princess in Your Life the Royal Treatment With These New Princess Inspired Items at Disney Store

Disney Store is bringing young fans a brand new assortment of princess-inspired items including costume dresses, dress up jewelry, and sparkly shoes.

Set Sail For Classy Fun with Her Universe's Steamboat Willie Dress at Disney Store

Her Universe is tipping their hat to Mickey Mouse and his alter ego Steamboat Willie with a darling dress that’s come to Disney Store! If classic black and white vibes speak to you, start making room in your closet, because this dress is going to be essential for your Disney look.

Go Wild for Stitch Day 2024 at Disney Store

Stitch day will be here before you know it and Disney Store has all the goodies to enhance your celebration. Since Stitch (Lilo & Stitch) was known by the code name Experiment 626, Disney fans have embraced June 26 (6/26) as his special day! Among the offerings for 2024 are RSVLTS button downs, Loungefly accessories and a bucket hat!

Embrace Your Emotions with the "Inside Out 2" Collection at BoxLunch

BoxLunch is just as excited for Inside Out 2 as Pixar fans and they’re devoting their energy to a new collection of exclusive apparel and accessories featuring Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, Disgust and newcomers Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment.

New Disney Junior Preschool Merchandise to Inspire Summer Play

Disney is launching new products for preschool-aged children across many popular brands. These toys are inspired by Disney Junior series including SuperKitties, Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, and the upcoming Disney Jr.’s Ariel.

Toy Unboxing / Review: Fisher-Price and Imaginext's Star Wars Darth Vader-Bot Lights Up, Makes Noises, More

Mike recently shared an unboxing video for the Star Wars “I Am Your Father’s Day” merchandise collection from Disney Consumer Products and Lucasfilm’s official licensees. He also followed through on the promise to create a separate video for the Fisher-Price Imaginext Star Wars Darth Vader Bot that was included with the package.

Her Universe Star Wars Collection Disney Store

The Force is “an energy field created by all living things. It surrounds us and penetrates us; it binds the galaxy together.” We can’t say the same is true for fashion, but we can say we love the new Star Wars styles from Her Universe that just surfaced at Disney Store.

Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber Set Comes to Disney Store

Star Wars fans looking for an exciting way to commemorate the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace will be eager to acquire the Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber set that’s just been unveiled at Disney Store. Complete with (single) lightsaber blade, Maul’s hilt, and a display stand, this latest Legacy Lightsaber continues the tradition of high quality collectibles designed with fans in mind.

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Mike Celestino, Tricia Kennedy, Marshal Knight, Luke Manning, Alex Reif, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

