“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for July 30th

Barely Necessities Episode 182 – July 23, 2024

New Stitch Glow Pumpkin Arrives on Disney Store

The Disney Store Instagram has shared a look at the Stitch Glow Pumpkin that’s the perfect Halloween kickstart for your holiday decor. Get ready for a mischievous Halloween with this adorable figure!

Tiana's Bayou Adventure Collection Drifts into Disney Store!

Are you ready to join your friends from The Princess and the Frog for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? The new attraction is open now at Walt Disney World and coming soon Disneyland and Disney Store is already getting a jump start on merchandise. Starting today, guests can shop apparel, accessories, decor and plush inspired by the story of the ride.

Photos: Remodeled M. Mouse Mercantile Opens at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

The main gift shop at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa – M. Mouse Mercantile – has reopened following a two-month long refurbishment with a completely refreshed interior.

Collections Launching Exclusively at D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 8th

D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be here before you know it, and incredible merchandise is always a part of the event. Check out collections launching exclusively at D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 8 at 8AM PT and shop them starting August 12 at 8AM PT.

Adorable New Plush Toys From Iconic Disney Movies Now Available at Disney Store

Check out these adorable new plush toys available at Disney Store. Characters from some of the most popular and nostalgic Disney movies are represented.

We're Going *Gonzo* Over RSVLTS' First Ever Collection Starring The Muppets!

It’s time to play the music it’s time to light the lights, and it’s time to scream like a felt character because RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has released their first ever collection starring The Muppets! At long last, Jim Henson’s beloved creations are making their debut on an exciting collection, one of our favorite pop-culture brands.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” Canteens and Tumblers from Corkcicle Now Available at Disney Springs

You can emulate best bubs Deadpool and Wolverine with your very own Corkcicle drinkware, now available at Disney Springs. Both a canteen and tumbler of Deadpool and Wolverine are now available, featuring sleek designs of each character’s masks on yellow for Wolverine and red for Deadpool.

Deadpool and Wolverine Marvel Collab for CASETiFY

CASETiFY is making it easier than ever for Marvel fans to put their money where their mouth is…by purchasing awesome, protective cases for their smartphones. Best of all with all the talking you’ll be doing, who better to flaunt on your phone than Our favorite, sassy and mouthy Canadians, Deadpool and Wolverine?!

Hot Toys Reveals New General Grievous, Iron Man, and Black Widow Figures

The figure manufacturer has revealed three new figures available for preorder now. Let’s check out the new Star Wars and Marvel collectibles. Hot Toys has announced preorders for the new General Grievous, Iron Man Mark XLII, and Black Widow (Artisan Edition) 1/6 scale figures.

Photos: Hasbro Shares New Star Wars Toys At SDCC 2024

This morning’s Hasbro breakfast brought forward an abundance of new figurines and toy sets from the world of Star Wars. These sets were on display as a part of Hasbro’s presence at San Diego Comic-Con and we can’t wait to get our hands on them soon.

Disney Bitzee Review: A Disney Friend in My Pocket

Reading over the vendors coming for the D23 fun at the Anaheim Convention Center, my eye fell on Disney Bitzee palm-sized digital Disney characters. With a quick Google search, I discovered it was already available for purchase, and with my love of little digital gadgets, I had one in hand within hours.

Loungefly "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Collection

Let’s face it, everytime Loungefly introduces a new Disney-themed bag, we’re eagerly checking to see if there’s room in our closets (and budgets) to acquire another mini backpack! And when it comes to The Nightmare Before Christmas designs, we’re determined to make room! Today, the latest style celebrating Halloween Town has landed at Disney Store and is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.

Her Universe Brings "Nightmare Before Christmas" Collection

The Nightmare Before Christmas has been a pop culture favorite for more than 30 years and every fall, new merchandise selections surface at various retailers. This time, Her Universe is bringing their delightful styles to Disney Store with trendy apparel that’s to die for!

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" Decor at Disney Store

Many folks like to acquire memorabilia and decor from the interesting places they visit, and while you can’t actually set foot in Halloween Town, you can decorate like you’ve been there. It’s time to start rolling out The Nightmare Before Christmas merchandise and Disney Store is more than ready! Today they’ve introduced a spooky assortment of decor starring Oogie Boogie and the Pumpkin King.

Maestro Media Celebrates Donald Duck's 90th Anniversary with New Board Game "Donald Duck: Happy Camper"

In celebration of Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary, Maestro Media has announced Donald Duck: Happy Camper, its first collaboration with Disney to bring fans a board game featuring one of Mickey and Friends’ most beloved characters.

Disney Books Launches Preorders for New "The Golden Girls" Mystery Novel "Murder by Cheesecake"

The Golden Girls are in Miami, and Dorothy’s obnoxious date dies in the hotel freezer. With his lifeless face planted into an otherwise delectable cheesecake, Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia will have to figure out who killed him.

Haunted Mansion 55th Anniversary – Disney Store Releases New Limited Edition Mini Jumbo Pin

Disney Store has officially released a limited edition Hitchhiking Ghosts – The Haunted Mansion 55th Anniversary Mini Jumbo Pin. The new pin, which is limited to 2250 units, celebrates the classic Disneyland attraction's 55th anniversary coming on August 9th.

Review – "Disney Lorcana: Shimmering Skies" Starter Decks Sure to Give Fans a 'Sugar Rush'

There’s been a ton of Disney Lorcana content lately. In May, we not only got the fourth chapter of the game (Ursula's Return) but also the cooperative standalone game Illumineer’s Quest: Deep Trouble. Then, just last week, a special early release of the learn-to-play Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway experience arrived at Target. Now, we’re on the verge of Disney Lorcana: Shimmering Skies hitting store shelves.

Funko Debuts "Deadpool & Wolverine" Pop! Yourself Experience at SDCC With Bonus Event Exclusives

Funko returned to San Diego Comic-Con in 2024 with multiple experiences from all of its brands, including Loungefly and Mondo. But the real show-stopper this year was the Funko Pop! Yourself experience, kicked off their new cosplay collaboration with Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine. I was invited to check it out, getting the chance to make Funko Pop! figures of myself and Benji.

"I Am Inevitable" – Disney Store Releases New Infinity Stones Loungefly Mini Backpack

Inspired by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the new faux-leather accessory is modeled after Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet and features all 5 infinity stones. The metallic gold backpack also features a themed interior, featuring an infinity stone fabric pattern.

Hot Toys Reveals New Clone Commander Scorch 1/6 Scale Figure

Commander Scorch served in the Grand Army of the Republic during the Clone Wars. He went on to become a leader of the Imperial Royal Guard commandos. Stationers in Mount Tantiss, Scorch protected the Empire’s scientific studies as a member of the Advanced Science Division. He served under Dr. Royce Hemlock.

Hot Toys Reveals Darth Vader (Battle Damage) 1/6 Scale Figure

The action figure manufacturer has just announced a brand new figure at San Diego Comic-Con. The new 1/6 scale features a brand new headsculpt of scarred Anakin Skywalker as it highlights the Sith Lord’s powerful combination of cybernetics and flesh.

