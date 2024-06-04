“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for June 4th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 175 – June 4, 2024

Disney Eats Snack Collection – Donut

Iconic Parks Snacks have been given a fashionable twist and a dash of Disney magic for a craveable apparel and accessory collection only Disney could dream up! June’s theme is Donut with a specialty treat that’s actually three pastries in one. Why? Because you have to have a Mickey-shaped donut, right?! Ooooh and let’s not forget the pink (strawberry) icing and sprinkles!

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Little Golden Book Now Available to Preorder

Join Princess Tiana as she prepares to host a one-of-a-kind party in this Little Golden Book based on the soon-to-open Disney Parks attraction­, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure!

Celebrate Your Disney Loving Dads This Father's Day with Gifts From BoxLunch

Celebrate your Disney loving Dads this Father’s Day with gifts from BoxLunch. With products ranging from Disney animation, Pixar, Star Wars and more, let’s checkout some of the great fandom-inspired gear.

Pixar's "Up" Marks 15th Anniversary with Carl & Ellie Doll Set

Pixar’s Up is turning 15. Let me say that again…Up is turning 15! Sure everyone has a favorite film from the studio, but I think we can all agree there’s something extra special about this one. Of course you can’t have a Disney anniversary without a range of exciting products and today, Disney Store is bringing the Carl and Ellie Doll Set and more to fans nationwide.

"Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return" Comes to Disney Store

At long last, the next installment in the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game (TCG) has made its full and official debut at Disney Store! Earlier this month, the online retailer had a special early limited release of the fourth expansion —Ursula’s Return— with a select group of products available. Now, the full collection has arrived with Starter Packs, Playmats, a gift set and more!

Fun.com Exclusive Mickey Mouse Pride Loungefly Returns for Pride Month 2024!

He’s back! Pride Month is here and Mickey Mouse has returned to Fun.com on their exclusive Loungefly mini backpack that debuted in 2023. The timely restock is perfect for your summer adventures this month and beyond!

2024 Sketchbook Ornaments at Disney Store

There are plenty of advantages to being early and this year Disney Store is rewarding holiday shoppers with the first wave of 2024 Sketchbook Ornaments! Sure Christmas and the Winter holidays are months away, but when you’re shopping for Disney decor, you can never be too early.

Deadpool and Wolverine PANDORA Charms Available on Disney Store

Are there such things as R-rated Pandora charms? There may be now as two new pieces inspired by Deadpool and Wolverine (as featured in the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine) have hit Disney Store.

Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Limited Edition Set Revealed for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge 5th Anniversary

In honor of the 5th anniversary of the opening of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed land at Disneyland Resort, the area on both coasts will be offering a new Legacy Lightsaber inspired by the hilt wielded by Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

New Kit Fisto Collectible Figure Revealed By Hot Toys

Hot Toys announced today that they will be releasing a brand new collectible figure of Kit Fisto, the Force sensitive Nautolan and high ranking member of the Jedi Order. Acting as Jedi General of the Grand Army of the Republic during the Clone Wars, Kit utilized his expert swordsmanship during many crucial conflicts, including the Battle of Geonosis. His calm demeanor and logical mind gives him great strength in battle.

Photos: Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge 5th Anniversary Collection Released

A special collection has been released celebrating Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge 5th anniversary. This includes the usual suspects, including pins and t-shirts, a three poster set featuring the attractions of Batuu and more!

Disney Springs to Host Artist Showcase with Ashley Taylor at the Marketplace Co-Op

Ashley Taylor will be appearing at an Artist Showcase in Disney Springs to celebrate the new Disney Sleeping Beauty Home Collection that features an assortment of beautiful home décor items, inspired by Disney’s beloved movie.

Disney x Native Kids Shoes at Disney Store

Disney x Native will put some spring in your kids’ step with that latest series of shoes to arrive at Disney Store. Young fans will love designs featuring Princesses and Toy Story characters.

Disney Store Introduces 2024 Back to School Collection

Well, well, well. The school year has ended and Disney Store is wasting no time heading back to the classroom. Yes, the summer break is in effect, but that doesn’t mean you can’t prepare for the next season! Starting today, guests can browse an assortment of school day essentials like backpacks and lunch boxes that feature fan-favorite Disney characters.

Buzz Lightyear Crocs Have Landed at Disney Store

Have your kids been dreaming of a footwear experience that goes to Infinity and Beyond? Crocs can get them there with new clogs inspired by Buzz Lightyear, Woody. And for the adults, there’s Pizza Planet! That’s right, Crocs and Disney have teamed up for Toy Story designs and the latest offerings just arrived on Disney Store.

Mickey & Co. Vacation Collection Disney Store

School’s out and it’s time to kick back and take in all that vacation fun! Mickey Mouse and his buddies are enjoying the summer break by participating in adventures together as captured in the new Mickey & Co. Vacation Collection from Disney Store.

Disney Munchlings Specialty Treats New Release Event Coming to Disney Springs This Thursday

Food lovers and Disney fans rejoice. A new plush part of the Disney Munchlings Specialty Treats Collection is coming this week and Disney is hosting a release event to celebrate.

Marvel's "What If…? – An Immersive Story" for Apple Vision Pro Offers More Than Expected from VR Episode of Disney+ Series

Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive’s What If…? – An Immersive Story isn’t Disney’s first foray into augmented reality storytelling, but it is their first to be exclusive to Apple Vision Pro. Alex, an early adopter of this headset, reviews the new offering diving into the device’s AR experience, which he truly enjoyed testing out.

Star Tours: The Adventures Continue Collection at Disney Store

On Star Wars Day (May the 4th), fans of the galaxy far, far away had the chance to shop new Star Tours merchandise at Disney Parks. Now the beloved collection has docked at Disney Store and this out of the world assortment is a fashionable nod to the classic attraction.

New Clone Wars Edition of Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game Announced by Fantasy Flight Games

Today a new Clone Wars Edition of Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game was announced by Fantasy Flight Games. This is a standalone product that does not require previous versions of the game to play. However, if you happen to own the original edition of the game, you can combine the elements from that game with this one to make your own unique experience.

*Special thanks to Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Tricia Kennedy, Marshal Knight, Luke Manning, Alex Reif, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

