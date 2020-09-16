Laughing Place Presents Countdown to Halloween 2020

Sure it’s the middle of September, but that’s not stopping us from starting our Halloween countdown early! Every day from now through October 31st, we’re taking a look at anything and everything related to Halloween! From park decorations and experiences, to shopping opportunities, scary movies, and so much more. We hope you’ll join us in this ongoing celebration of the frightfully fun and sometimes spooky season. Mwahahaha!

September 16, 2020: Decadent Treats at Disney Springs

Some ghoulish delights have arrived around the shopping and entertainment district and of course we had to snap some pictures! If you have a sweet tooth, you’ll love these limited time offerings that are truly delectable.

September 15, 2020: Halloween Decorations at Magic Kingdom

The park might not be able to host Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, but that hasn’t put a stop to magical decorations or seasonal themed food. See what’s being offered this year with our photo tour of Halloween at Magic Kingdom.